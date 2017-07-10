Marilyn Manson Shares Moving Goodbye to His Father

By Robyn Collins

Marilyn Manson has posted a heartfelt message to his late father on social media.

Related: Marilyn Manson Finishes New Album, Changes Title

“Today I lost my father, Hugh Warner,” he wrote. “He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor. He taught me how to shoot a gun. How to drive. How to lead. He will always be the best dad in the world. Somehow and somewhere, I know he is with my mom now. I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad.”

Over the weekend, Manson revealed that his father had passed away.

For Father’s Day, Manson posted a photo of himself and his dad decked out in goth makeup.

For Hugh so loved the world he made me. Happy Father's Day https://t.co/S1mMqWHGj9 —

Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) June 18, 2017

Manson has completed work on his next album, which will be called Heaven Upside Down. There is currently no firm release date. The industrial metal veteran will be touring in Europe and the UK through the winter.