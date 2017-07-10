Mogamin: The Retro Video Game Car On The Streets Of San Francisco

“I’m not trying to rob anyone. I’m not asking for any handouts. All I want for you to hand me is a smile.” Maurice Ford, 34, tells the San Francisco Chronicle about the motive behind his mobile gaming car that can often be found in the City’s Mission District.

"Free to play, no charge. We accept tips. But have fun to play." #mogamin A post shared by Christine Story (@rainydaymondays) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:48pm PST

Ford offers passer-bys the chance to post-up by his car and play classics like “Mario Kart 64,” “Super Mario World,” “Duck Hunt,” “Tecmo Bowl,” and many other games on an array of different systems from the Sega Genesis to the Nintendo Gamecube.

Last night, for instance, he was hanging out over at 16th St. & Valencia St., on Wednesdays he can often be found outside Teeth SF (2323 Mission St.).

This is one of the coolest things I've ever seen. #retrogaming #mogamin A post shared by Chris Nguyen (@misternguyen17) on Jun 30, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

Maurice Ford (“Mo”) claims he uses no outside electricity to power the games and that they’re powered by “magic”. According to the Chronicle he works a graveyard shift at the Halal Guys on Mason & O’Farrell, but one day if he can start making enough in tips from his gaming car he’d like to upgrade his vehicle and turn it into a full-time job.

For more on Mo and his mobile gaming car head here. Want to follow along to see where the car might pop up, follow the snapchat at username MobileGameStop.