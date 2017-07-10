Rescue Dog Block Party In San Francisco This July

On Saturday July 22, Petcube Rescue is looking to set a world record for the largest gathering of rescue dogs ever and they want to make it happen in San Francisco.
The Petcube Rescue Block Party will be happening at SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Bay Blvd. N) from 11:30 AM – 4:30 PM. The event will feature a dog costume contest, SF SPCA Pup cuddle lounge, a meet & greet with Instagram celebrity, Manny The Frenchie, and much more.
Tickets will cost you between $10-$20 and proceeds will go to SF SPCA and other local dog rescues. They can be purchased at Eventbrite.
There will be some usual SPARK Social SF food trucks and a pretty cool band called BEGINNERS will be performing as well.
Rescue and non-rescue dogs are welcome, even if you don’t have a dog feel free to attend.
