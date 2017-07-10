Tot Fest In San Francisco This Friday Night

The right way to kick off your weekend will be at Jackrabbit Kicthen’s Tot Fest in San Francisco.
Judging by the nearly 8k people who are interested in attending on Facebook, Tot fest could be pretty poppin’. They’ve already had to move to a bigger venue, SF’s Barebottle Brewing Company (1525 Cortland Avenue).
The event runs from 5 PM – 9 PM and will feature new tater tot flavors from Jackrabbit Kitchen in addition to their classic cheddar scallion tots. Barebottle will be providing beer pairings as well.
For more, head to the Facebook event page.