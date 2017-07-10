Tot Fest In San Francisco This Friday Night

The right way to kick off your weekend will be at Jackrabbit Kicthen’s Tot Fest in San Francisco.

Can't wait for #totfest this Friday, July 14 at @barebottle! We've got some awesome new flavors to share. Details at Bit.ly/totfest! A post shared by Jackrabbit Kitchen (@jackrabbitkitchen) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Judging by the nearly 8k people who are interested in attending on Facebook, Tot fest could be pretty poppin’. They’ve already had to move to a bigger venue, SF’s Barebottle Brewing Company (1525 Cortland Avenue).

We got ourselves a full line-up of beers! Stop in and try a few of the 16 beers we have on tap this weekend! A post shared by Barebottle Brewing Company (@barebottle) on Mar 31, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

The event runs from 5 PM – 9 PM and will feature new tater tot flavors from Jackrabbit Kitchen in addition to their classic cheddar scallion tots. Barebottle will be providing beer pairings as well.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.