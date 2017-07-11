Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 07.11.17

Today’s Kevin Klein Live saw Kevin once again slipping into his old habits of gambling, but this time at the expense of Ally and a contestant on Jeopardy. The subject was that on Jeopardy, a contestant gave an answer to a sports-related question so insanely stupid that Kevin wasn’t sure if it would a worse answer than Ally could provide. Callers were given options that all faith in Ally, but as Ally proved, that faith was not exactly a good idea.

Plus, Dead Eyes is being repeatedly sent messages in the mail warning him that his car is the subject of a major recall, but he is choosing to ignore it completely, despite the warnings becoming more and more extreme, with red ink and underlined words. Kevin is completely supportive of this decision, as all mail is just a nuisance to him at this point, but Ally is completely for taking a vehicle in for this recall, although it seems her reasoning falls more in line with freebees rather than her own safety.

Also on today’s podcast:

Adam from Adam Ruins Everything chats with Kevin and Ally ahead of the season 2 premiere

Guessing the difference between G-20 attendees and Game of Thrones characters

How Alexa ended up ratting out an owner to 911

And more!

