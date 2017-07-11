Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Quentin Tarantino Set To Make Film About The Manson Murders

July 11, 2017 9:51 PM
Filed Under: Charles Manson, Quentin Tarantino

Director Quentin Tarantino is expected to only make a few more films before hanging things up on his illustrious career. One of those films appears to be his first that’s based on a true story.

The film is reportedly about the Manson family murders and Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, and Margot Robbie are already attached to the project.

The film is expected to focus on the 1969 murder of actress Sharon Tate and four others carried out by Charles Manson and his followers.

The currently untitled project is expected to begin filming in 2018. For more head to The Hollywood Reporter.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live