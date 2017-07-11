Quentin Tarantino Set To Make Film About The Manson Murders

Director Quentin Tarantino is expected to only make a few more films before hanging things up on his illustrious career. One of those films appears to be his first that’s based on a true story.

ICYMI: Quentin Tarantino prepping new movie tackling Manson murders https://t.co/Y4pkE0fLz5 pic.twitter.com/QTIH2Dhqr2 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 12, 2017

The film is reportedly about the Manson family murders and Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, and Margot Robbie are already attached to the project.

The film is expected to focus on the 1969 murder of actress Sharon Tate and four others carried out by Charles Manson and his followers.

The currently untitled project is expected to begin filming in 2018. For more head to The Hollywood Reporter.