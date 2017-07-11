Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

The Killers Dance Party In San Francisco This August

July 11, 2017 8:22 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, The Killers

As we await a new album from the 2000s biggest indie rock band, The Killers. as well as an actual Bay Area concert,  you can tide yourself over with this dance party dedicated to the band in San Francisco.

The monthly Club Leisure at Cat Club SF (1190 Folsom St.) will be spinning plenty of indie rock, glam, brit pop, 90s, and a heavy healping of Killers tracks on Saturday night August 5.

Our own Aaron Axelsen will be spinning as well.

21+ welcome
10pm-3am

$10 cover.

For more visit the Facebook event page.

