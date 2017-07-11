Two New Rides Now Open At Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

(VIA CBS SF): The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is starting to look a bit different.

The plot of land doesn’t look like much now, but when construction is finished, expect to see two new, and much bigger rides. The Boardwalk is currently undergoing a $12 million renovation.

The new rides are called Typhoon and Shockwave.

NEW Rides NOW OPEN! #Shockwave and #Typhoon are really eye catching! 🍭🎢 Have fun!! #beachboardwalk #santacruz #zamperla A post shared by Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk (@beachboardwalk) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

“I think it’ll be a really good addition, especially because a lot of the rides here are for the younger kids,” Nikki Llobrera of San Jose told KPIX 5. “And it’ll be nice to have another one more targeting young adults like us, so we have more options of rides to choose from.”

Last fall, the city planning commission voted unanimously to approve permits that allow the two rides to exceed zoning height standards.

The Shockwave and Typhoon are about 20 feet higher than the zoning height limit. But the new rides will still be shorter than the historic Giant Dipper roller coaster.

Typhoon has two spinning arms that launch passengers 60 feet in the air while they’re suspended upside down.

Some hang time on the NEW Typhoon! 😎 🙌🏖🌴☀️ . . . #santacruznow #hammerride #typhoonride #visitsantacruz #beachboardwalk A post shared by Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk (@beachboardwalk) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

Shockwave sits on a second-story deck. Riders move back and forth on a half-circle track.