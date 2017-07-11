Watch New “Stranger Things” Season 2 Teaser

Netflix has given us another short look at the upcoming season of the hit sci-fi series “Stranger Things”:

Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017

The big news here is its coming 4 days earlier than expected now. Previously, season 2 had a Halloween release date, but now it’ll arrive on October 27.

Here’s some of what we know regarding season 2, via Entertainment Weekly:

Stranger Things season 2 begins nearly a year after the first installment, on Halloween in Hawkins, Indiana. (The boys are going as the Ghostbusters, naturally.) Will has rejoined his pals after being rescued from Things’ alternate dimension, the Upside Down. But all is not well with young Mr. Byers, as evidenced by the slug he coughed up in season 1’s final moments. “He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down—the question is whether they’re real or not,” says co-creator Matt Duffer. “So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.” – EW

