12 Pianos To Be Placed In Golden Gate Park’s Botanical Garden This Month

A 12-day long event is returning for its third consecutive year in the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park. Flower Piano sets 12 pianos at picturesque locations around the garden from July 13-24 and anyone can play them.
What seems to have people the most excited this time around is for the first time Flower Piano is presenting Nightgarden Piano. All 12 pianos will be lit up, food trucks, bars, and more will be in the botanical garden on Saturday night July 22. To grab $40 tickets head here. All proceeds go to supporting Flower Piano.
For a full schedule of Flower Piano events head to SFBotanicalgarden.org.