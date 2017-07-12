Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

12 Pianos To Be Placed In Golden Gate Park’s Botanical Garden This Month

July 12, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: Flower Piano, Golden Gate Park

A 12-day long event is returning for its third consecutive year in the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park. Flower Piano sets 12 pianos at picturesque locations around the garden from July 13-24 and anyone can play them.

What seems to have people the most excited this time around is for the first time Flower Piano is presenting Nightgarden Piano. All 12 pianos will be lit up, food trucks, bars, and more will be in the botanical garden on Saturday night July 22. To grab $40 tickets head here. All proceeds go to supporting Flower Piano.

🔊 on! We are over the moon excited for Flower Piano this year and there are so many program highlights but we must admit we are mildly partial to NightGarden Piano! On July 22, for one very special night only, the Garden and all 12 pianos will be beautifully lit up, multiple performances by Flower Piano all-stars, food trucks, bars, @luminescentgrand will be here, a warming area with heaters including heated furniture from @galanterjones… this is the first time anything like this has happened in the Garden… it is going to be magical! Join us! Tickets are $40 with all proceeds helping to support Flower Piano. Ticket link in profile. #flowerpiano2017 #flowerpiano #sfbotanicalgarden 🎥 by the one and only Dean Mermell

A post shared by San Francisco Botanical Garden (@sfbotanicalgarden) on

For a full schedule of Flower Piano events head to SFBotanicalgarden.org.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live