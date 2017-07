In what is seen as a bit of a surprise, Joe Pesci is now set to be a part of the cast of Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film, ‘The Irishman’.

Joe Pesci and Martin Scorsese are re-teaming! https://t.co/X2qY2yt455 pic.twitter.com/s3RWM4kyyr — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 12, 2017

Pesci has only appeared in a handful of films over the past twenty years, but he will join Robert De Niro and Al Pacino among other stars in the mob film that chronicles the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa.

Filming is supposed to begin next month & it appears it might come out exclusively on Netflix on 2019.

