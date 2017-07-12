Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 07.12.17

Over the 4th of July break, hot dog eating champion and friend of the show Joey Chestnut won the 2017 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competition, so it’s only appropriate that Kevin Klein Live would throw a celebration in his honor for another well earned victory. The show revealed the plans for a hang out on July 20th at Casino M8trix. The show is hoping to honor the hot dog eating machine by getting 72 dogs to the event and to get the Baha Men to perform “Who Let The Dogs In” for the local here. Details can be found at the Kevin Klein Live Facebook page.

Plus, Kevin Klein Live debuted a new game to help with the folks in the working force that may be a little low on the totem pole. It was the average worker’s chance to beat their boss in a game called Boss Battle. In the debut edition of this game, listener Kim went up against supervisor Steve in a war of wits, where science, math, geography, and more were presented to the two in the hopes of winning some glory and dominance over the other. But who won? Take a listen to find out!

Also on today’s podcast:

The long awaited return of He Cray/She Cray sees a pair of stories involving fiery passion gone awry

Kevin’s beef with the Lay’s flavor competition is reborn with the announcement of this year’s finalists

Andrea Savage calls in to talk her new show I’m Sorry and gives possible dirt on Julie Louis-Dreyfus

And more!

