Arcade Fire Covers Lorde’s ‘Green Light’

By Robyn Collins

Arcade Fire have covered Lorde’s “Green Light” and performed “Everything Now” with a youth choir.

The band played the songs during a session with BBC Radio 1’s “Live Lounge,” and during the broadcast, frontman Win Butler thanked “our Lorde” for “fighting the good fight.”

Arcade Fire will release their fifth album Everything Now on July 28. So far, they’ve dropped “Signs of Life,” “Creature Comfort,” and the title track with corresponding videos.

“Green Light” was the first single from Lorde’s latest album, Melodrama.

Watch clips from Arcade Fire’s performances below:

🎶 Brand new sounds, in my mind 🎶 @ArcadeFire covering @Lorde's 'Green Light' is EVERYTHING 💚 https://t.co/He1rGKEef9 —

BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 13, 2017