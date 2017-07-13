Build-Your-Own-Mac-And-Cheese Spot Now Open In The Marina

So, this place looks dope. Open just in time for National Mac & Cheese Day is Mac’d in San Francisco (3347 Fillmore St.).

It’s a build-your-own-mac-and-cheese concept where you start with a bechamel sauce and a pasta type then select the toppings. Those toppings include Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, bacon, kimchi, chorizo, lobster, hot dogs, panko, brussel sprouts, and much more. Oh, and a flavor station with hot sauces.

The Yelp reviews have started pouring in this week and people seem to be loving it.

Check the menu here & learn everything about Mac’d on their Indiegogo.