Build-Your-Own-Mac-And-Cheese Spot Now Open In The Marina

July 13, 2017 7:45 PM
Filed Under: Mac'd, San Francisco

So, this place looks dope. Open just in time for National Mac & Cheese Day is Mac’d in San Francisco (3347 Fillmore St.).

It’s a build-your-own-mac-and-cheese concept where you start with a bechamel sauce and a pasta type then select the toppings. Those toppings include Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, bacon, kimchi, chorizo, lobster, hot dogs, panko, brussel sprouts, and much more. Oh, and a flavor station with hot sauces.

macd Build Your Own Mac And Cheese Spot Now Open In The Marina

Via Mac’d

The Yelp reviews have started pouring in this week and people seem to be loving it.

Check the menu here & learn everything about Mac’d on their Indiegogo.

 

