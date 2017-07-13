Here’s Where To Get Deals For National French Fry Day

As if deals this week for 7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day & Krispy Kreme’s 80-cent dozens on Friday weren’t enough, here’s MORE deals for today’s National French Fry Day:
Arby’s
They’re offering free fries & a drink with any order of their Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich.
Dairy Queen
DK is offering small fries for only $1 all day today at select locations.
Houlihan’s
Bottomless Parmesan Frites (as well as regular French fries) all day at participating locations.
McDonald’s
Customers can get an order of medium French fries when they purchase any other menu item using the McDonald’s app. This deal continues every Friday until September 7th. McDonald’s is also offering free ice cream this Sunday!
Omaha Steaks
Visit any Omaha Steaks’ location or order online to get a burger and an order of steak fries for only $2.99.
Pizza Hut
Us coupon code YWM to get 24 Wingstreet chicken wings with sauces, and two orders of waffle fries for $19.99.
Wienerschnitzel
Use this coupo at any Wienerschnitzel location to get $1 off an order of chili cheese fries. This deal lasts until the end of July.
