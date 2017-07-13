Here’s Where To Get Deals For National French Fry Day

As if deals this week for 7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day & Krispy Kreme’s 80-cent dozens on Friday weren’t enough, here’s MORE deals for today’s National French Fry Day:

Arby’s

They’re offering free fries & a drink with any order of their Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich.

Dairy Queen

DK is offering small fries for only $1 all day today at select locations.

Houlihan’s

Bottomless Parmesan Frites (as well as regular French fries) all day at participating locations.