Here’s Where To Get National Ice Cream Day Deals This Sunday

As if the deals this week on National French Fry Day, National Fried Chicken Day, National Mac And Cheese Day weren’t enough. Oh, and those 80 cent dozens at Krispy Kreme this past Friday. National Ice Cream Day is Sunday July 16 and there’s even more ways to score free food.

The new Party Like A Cupcake Creation starts with Confetti Cupcake Ice Cream mixed with @kitkat, Rainbow Sprinkles, Yellow Cake and Cake Batter Frosting! A post shared by Cold Stone Creamery (@coldstone) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Whole Foods: There will be a one-day sale on Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, frozen yogurt and non-dairy frozen treat pints. Customers can choose two Ben & Jerry’s pints for $6. “Sundae Fundae” sampling will also happen at select locations.

McDonald’s: They are giving away free ice cream cones to anyone who redeems the offer through the McDonald’s mobile app AND you have the chance between 2 – 5 PM on Sunday to win free soft serve for life if by chance you are given a “Golden Arches Cone”.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams: With every adult purchase of a regular cone or scoop, the company offers a free classic orange cake cone with sprinkles to accompanying children 18 and under.

Dippin’ Dots: Select locations are offering free mini-cups on Sunday.

Wendy’s: Frosty’s are 50 cents through August 25.

Cold Stone Creamery: They are offering a buy one, get one free offer on its Confetti Cupcake Ice Cream as well as a buy one, get one free offer on its “Party Like a Cupcake Creation.”

PetSmart: Dog-safe ice cream cones will be given away at locations throughout the country.

For more deals, check the OC Register.