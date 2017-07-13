Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 07.13.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here yet again, bringing with it Kevin Klein Live’s can-do attitude to help the people of the Bay Area one good deed at a time. So with the reports of a bird attacking random people walking by the Safeway in the Castro District, it was only logical to have Useless Weirdo make a scarecrow to set up to scare this problem bird away, calling it a Cascrow. However, when it was decided to put a whole bunch of bread in the the head of the Cascrow, maybe plans went a little off target.

Plus, Girl Code’s Jessimae Peluso stopped by to talk about her shows at the Punchline this weekend and to weigh in on some possible lines in the sand when it comes to cheating in relationships. Peluso gave her points with special regard to open relationships, but the whole conversation shifted greatly when it was revealed that Kevin’s mother in law may be a little more interested in him that one might expect. Is Kevin reading the situation incorrectly or will he be getting a taste of a riper fruit sooner than later?

Also on today’s podcast:

The show’s grossest habits are put out there for the audience to guess who does the gross activity

Updates on what it will take to get the Baha Men to perform at the Joey Chestnut celebration next Thursday

Kevin is woken up by his wife in the middle of the night for arguably the lamest reason yet

And more!

