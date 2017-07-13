San Jose’s Tipsy Taco Fest Coming This Fall

Saturday October 7 is when this is going down. San Jose Tipsy Taco Fest 2017. It’s a big event happening at Avaya Stadium (1123 Coleman St.) with two sessions: 12:30 PM – 3 PM & 4:30 PM – 7 PM.

GA Tickets start at $49 and VIP ones start at $65 and you can grab them tipsytacofest.com. With your ticket you have access to unlimited cocktail, beer, and tequila samples, plus micheladas & margaritas.

Eat tacos. Sleep. Eat more tacos. Repeat. @grubzon #tacotuesday #foodporn #tipsytacofest A post shared by tipsytacofest (@tipsytacofest) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

There will be local chefs serving up tacos, a piñata, and bobbing for churro. Plus, there will be a live mariachi band.

