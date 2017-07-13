Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

San Jose’s Tipsy Taco Fest Coming This Fall

July 13, 2017 8:41 PM
Saturday October 7 is when this is going down. San Jose Tipsy Taco Fest 2017. It’s a big event happening at Avaya Stadium (1123 Coleman St.) with two sessions: 12:30 PM – 3 PM & 4:30 PM – 7 PM.

19961671 1965892953437044 2408601798743656902 n San Joses Tipsy Taco Fest Coming This Fall

Courtesy Tipsy Taco Fest/Facebook

GA Tickets start at $49 and VIP ones start at $65 and you can grab them tipsytacofest.com. With your ticket you have access to unlimited cocktail, beer, and tequila samples, plus micheladas & margaritas.

There will be local chefs serving up tacos, a piñata, and bobbing for churro. Plus, there will be a live mariachi band.

Learn more at the Facebook event page.

