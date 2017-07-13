Shia Labeouf Apologizes For Slinging Racial Slurs At Georgia Police

LOS ANGELES (LIVE 105) — On Wednesday, actor Shia LaBeouf issued a statement via Twitter, apologizing over racist remarks he made at Georgia police officers who arrested him Saturday for public drunkenness.

TMZ posted a video on their website that shows LaBeouf being booked as he accused the police of racism and told a African-American police officer he was “going to hell.”

The ‘Transformers’ actor addressed his public struggles with addiction “for far too long” and said he was “deeply ashamed” by his behavior. LaBeouf wrote he is taking active steps “toward securing” sobriety and hopes to be forgiven for his mistakes.

The 31-year-old actor is currently in Savannah filming The Peanut Butter Falcon. An upcoming movie co-starring “Fifty Shades” star Dakota Johnson.

LaBeouf is free on a $7,000 bond.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.