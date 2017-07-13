You Can Take Part In A Murder Mystery Adventure At SF’s Conservatory of Flowers

San Francisco’s Conservatory of Flowers is already lighting up every night through October 21 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love and now there’s another reason for you to head to the spot in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Now you can take part in a 19th century murder mystery adventure called “Murder At The Conservatory – A Victorian Murder Mystery” where you guide yourself through the Victorian greenhouse and solve a mystery that’s set during San Francisco’s more “rough & tumble” era.

The event is held once a month from August-January and will cost $85 for a single ticket or $75 each if you purchase a pair of tickets. head to Eventbrite to grab those.

A complimentary beer, or wine comes with your ticket. It is a 21+ event.