Over 30 local animal shelters will be bringing adoptable pets to Oakland’s Jack London Square this Saturday afternoon, July 15, for the annual East Bay SPCA Adopt-A-Thon.

Tomorrow is r big adoption day! Come to Adopt-a-thon in @JackLondonSq, Pups r eager to meet u! #ebspcaadoptathon https://t.co/Y2fFQxkRkt pic.twitter.com/wDsp3I20NW — East Bay SPCA (@EastBaySPCA) July 14, 2017

There will be over 300 animals looking for homes. Dogs, cats, rabbits, reptiles, rats, birds, and much more.

If you’ve been thinking of adopting a pet, head to Jack London Square between 10 AM-2 PM. For more info check out Eastbayspca.org.