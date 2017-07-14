East Bay Supergroup, Armstrongs (Green Day, Rancid, SWMRS) Release Single

Armstrongs, a punk rock supergroup featuring Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Rancid’s Tim Armstrong, and SWMRS Joey Armstrong, as well as Rey Armstrong teamed up for “Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk” documentary. They created a song together called “If There Was Ever A Time” that was featured in the film and now it’s coming out on July 28.
All proceeds from purchases of the song will go towards Berkeley’s 924 Gilman – the DIY, nonprofit, all-ages venue for music, art, and community events.
You can grab a limited edition (there’s only 1,000 of ’em) flexi-disc of the single here.