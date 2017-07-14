Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 07.14.17

On yesterday’s show, Useless Weirdo was put in charge of making sure the Cascrow, the scarecrow the show made for the Castro to scare off a problem bird, was in a spot that would solve the problem and get maximum news exposure. The jury is still out on whether it was effective, but it looks like he has absolutely failed at getting the press coverage Kevin was asking for. There were some possible news reports that mentioned the scarecrow, but alas it was just some boring normal scarecrow news instead.

Plus, with other DJs in the area getting press coverage for their illnesses on location news stations, Kevin thinks that maybe this is the new route to go get some attention for Kevin Klein Live. The first piece of business is trying to figure out which member of the show is going to be the most likely to check an illness that’ll warrant the news report. Could it be Ally with her smoking habits causing issues, or Kevin’s poor diet, or someone else completely? Take your bets and play this dead pool with your own friends!

Also on today’s podcast:

Twinkie gives an update on what’s going on with the woman who participated in Love Correction

Good News/Bad News lets Kevin give his take that any time a penis is in a headline, it’s probably not ending well

A fan is offering up their skydiving company for show use in the near future

And more!

