World-Renowned Ippudo Ramen Opening First West Coast Location In Berkeley

In what is one of the biggest Bay Area restaurant announcements of 2017, the world-famous Ippudo will open a location soon at 2011 Shattuck Ave. in Berkeley on Friday July 28.

Rainy day ramen 🍜📷: @foodie.fob #ippudony A post shared by Ippudo NY (@ippudony) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

People often wait two hours, or more to get into the Japanese company’s only U.S. locations in NYC. Now that Ippudo has partnered with Panda Express more locations are coming including the Berkeley location and one arriving in San Francisco by the end of the year at 18 Yerba Buena Lane.

You deserve a bowl of ramen on this gloomy day 🍜📷: @freyaz37 #ippudony A post shared by Ippudo NY (@ippudony) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

Famous for their 18-hour jakarta tonkastu broth, Ippudo offers more than just ramen with steamed buns, tempura, sake, beer, wine, and cocktails. Plus, we’ll get west coast exclusives at the Berkeley & SF locations.

Enjoy the weekend! Don't forget about the pork buns! 📷: @vanfoodie_adventures #ippudony A post shared by Ippudo NY (@ippudony) on Jun 2, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

For more on Ippudo coming to the Bay Area, head to Eater SF.