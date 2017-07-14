Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

World-Renowned Ippudo Ramen Opening First West Coast Location In Berkeley

July 14, 2017 7:13 PM
Filed Under: Berkeley, Ippudo Ramen, San Francisco

In what is one of the biggest Bay Area restaurant announcements of 2017, the world-famous Ippudo will open a location soon at 2011 Shattuck Ave. in Berkeley on Friday July 28.

People often wait two hours, or more to get into the Japanese company’s only U.S. locations in NYC. Now that Ippudo has partnered with Panda Express more locations are coming including the Berkeley location and one arriving in San Francisco by the end of the year at 18 Yerba Buena Lane.

Famous for their 18-hour jakarta tonkastu broth, Ippudo offers more than just ramen with steamed buns, tempura, sake, beer, wine, and cocktails. Plus, we’ll get west coast exclusives at the Berkeley & SF locations.

For more on Ippudo coming to the Bay Area, head to Eater SF.

