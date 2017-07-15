Stars Of Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Film Announced

After reports earlier this week that the live-action adaptation of ‘Aladdin’ was struggling to find its star, it was just announced that Mean Massoud will play the lead role in the upcoming film.

Disney's live-action Aladdin finally finds its stars https://t.co/tSlckGj5nP — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 15, 2017

Director Guy Ritchie has been adamant about finding actors of middle-eastern, or Indian descent to play the roles of Aladdin & Jasmine in the film. Massoud (Jack Ryan) & Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) have landed the roles after a global casting call.

Will Smith has also been confirmed for the role of the Genie.

The film will feature songs just like the 1992 animated classic. It’s set to begin filming later this summer.

For more, head to Entertainment Weekly.