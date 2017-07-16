Hollywood Legend Martin Landau Dies At 89

LOS ANGELES (LIVE 105) — Oscar-winning actor, best known for his roles in the original television series “Mission: Impossible” and “Space: 1999,” Martin Landau has died.

In a statement, Landau’s publicist Dick Guttman said the died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center.

In 1989, Landau gained notoriety when he was nominated for both a Golden Globe and an Oscar for his role in the Francis Ford Coppola’s Tucker: The Man and His Dream. Landau won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

On “Mission: Impossible” Landau played the master of disguise, Rollin Hand. As an actor, Landau himself became a master where in 1995 won an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton’s Ed Wood.

He is survived by his two children Susan and Juliet with ex-wife and Mission: Impossible co-star, Barbara Bain. They divorced in 1993.

Landau recently celebrated his 89th birthday.

Read more at cbsSF.com



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.