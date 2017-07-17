Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

How To Get The SF MOMA To Text You Fine Art Whenever You Want

July 17, 2017 7:27 PM
Filed Under: MOMA, San Francisco, Text Message

For the last week, or so Patrick (Useless Weirdo) from Kevin Klein Live has been having a text conversation with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. They text him back every time. It’s sweet. Anyway, you can have them text you pictures of fine art anytime you want as well.

What you need to do is text “Send me ‘X’” to 572-51. ‘X’ would be whatever you want, it doesn’t even have to be a work of art, you could text anything and the service will shoot you a work relating to that word. For example:

Go ahead. Try it for yourself.

