How To Get The SF MOMA To Text You Fine Art Whenever You Want

For the last week, or so Patrick (Useless Weirdo) from Kevin Klein Live has been having a text conversation with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. They text him back every time. It’s sweet. Anyway, you can have them text you pictures of fine art anytime you want as well.

Right now #SendMeSFMOMA is only available in the US, but the response has been so positive globally, we're looking to extend its reach! 🌎📲 pic.twitter.com/Q43auYsxJg — SFMOMA (@SFMOMA) July 10, 2017

What you need to do is text “Send me ‘X’” to 572-51. ‘X’ would be whatever you want, it doesn’t even have to be a work of art, you could text anything and the service will shoot you a work relating to that word. For example:

this is a very good thing: if you text 572-51 "send me [x]" then @SFMOMA will send you a piece of art depicting [x]. (thank you @fraylie!) pic.twitter.com/4rDHZhgXBk — Jen Carlson (@jenist) July 10, 2017

I've done this several times but this is by far my favorite: pic.twitter.com/vbohGBjLZ2 — colossal in ferocity (@showupforthis) July 16, 2017

Go ahead. Try it for yourself.