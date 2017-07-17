IHOP Celebrating 59th Anniversary With 59 Cent Short Stacks On Tuesday

We know IHOP hooks it up with free pancakes every year on National Pancake Day (March 7), but that’s not the only time they’re giving us a deal this year. Tuesday July 18 marks the International House of Pancakes 59th anniversary, which means 59-cent short stacks for us.

It’s one 59-cent short stack per person & the deal is good from 7 AM – 7 PM.

The first IHOP location opened in southern California in 1958.

📢59¢ PANCAKES FOR THE PEOPLE!!! Join us Tuesday, July 18th, 7AM – 7PM for your 59th Anniversary short stack. Dine-in. Participation Varies. 1 per person. A post shared by IHOP (@ihop) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Also, IHOP & Denny’s have been throwing shade at each other on twitter, which has been entertaining.