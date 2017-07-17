Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

IHOP Celebrating 59th Anniversary With 59 Cent Short Stacks On Tuesday

July 17, 2017 11:44 AM

We know IHOP hooks it up with free pancakes every year on National Pancake Day (March 7), but that’s not the only time they’re giving us a deal this year. Tuesday July 18 marks the International House of Pancakes 59th anniversary, which means 59-cent short stacks for us.

It’s one 59-cent short stack per person & the deal is good from 7 AM – 7 PM.

The first IHOP location opened in southern California in 1958.

Also, IHOP & Denny’s have been throwing shade at each other on twitter, which has been entertaining.

