San Francisco Giants ‘Game Of Thrones’ Night This Week

July 17, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Game of Thrones, Hunter Pence, San Francisco Giants

So, it’s been a rough year for the San Francisco Giants, but there’s still reasons to head to AT&T Park in the second half of the season. One of the best reasons to make it out to McCovey Cove on a weeknight this summer has to be the team’s Game of Thrones night on July 20.

The Giants will be taking on NL West rivals the San Diego Padres and fans are encouraged to dressed as their favorite Game of Thrones character for the game.

Fans will also receive a limited-edition ‘House of Pence’ bobblehead. Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Another second half of the season goal is to get into the Gotham Club behind the scoreboard.

