San Francisco Giants Sell-Out Streak Ends At 530 Consecutive Games

It was bound to happen at some point during this no good, very bad San Francisco Giants season. The team’s home game sell out streak has ended at 530 games.

Official attendance tonight: 39,538. Giants had sold out every game since the final series of 2010. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 18, 2017

530 consecutive sellouts: the longest streak in NL history. An incredible accomplishment thanks to the best fans in baseball.#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/KKnWrTYprK — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) July 18, 2017

It is the second longest streak in Major League Baseball history, behind only the Boston Red Sox selling out 820 consecutive games at Fenway Park.

One of the greatest charades in recent sports history is finally over. the jig has been up for years, but now it's official… #Giants #MLB https://t.co/iNSU91L4Ds — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) July 18, 2017

There had been many games over the years that looked well less than sold out, but tonight was the first time AT&T Park was not “officially” sold out in nearly 7 years.

At least the Giants still have a Game Of Thrones Night, Metallica Night, & Star Wars Day to look forward to this year.

You can also dedicate the rest of this season to trying to get into the very exclusive Gotham Club behind the AT&T Park scoreboard.

At least next year is an even year.