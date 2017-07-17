Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

San Francisco Giants Sell-Out Streak Ends At 530 Consecutive Games

July 17, 2017 9:29 PM
Filed Under: AT&T Park, San Francisco Giants, Sell Out Streak

It was bound to happen at some point during this no good, very bad San Francisco Giants season. The team’s home game sell out streak has ended at 530 games.

It is the second longest streak in Major League Baseball history, behind only the Boston Red Sox selling out 820 consecutive games at Fenway Park.

There had been many games over the years that looked well less than sold out, but tonight was the first time AT&T Park was not “officially” sold out in nearly 7 years.

At least the Giants still have a Game Of Thrones Night, Metallica Night, & Star Wars Day to look forward to this year.

You can also dedicate the rest of this season to trying to get into the very exclusive Gotham Club behind the AT&T Park scoreboard.

At least next year is an even year.

