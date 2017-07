One of the best reoccurring characters on Seth MacFarlane’s hit animated series ‘Family Guy’ was and will continue to be Adam West, who played himself, and was the mayor of Quahog. The actor passed away at the age of 88 in June and this week FOX posted this tribute to him on Youtube.

The compilation shows off some West’s funniest scenes throughout the show’s history. He will also appear in 5 more episodes during the show’s next season, in which he’d recorded lines for before his death.