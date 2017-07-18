Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Hip-Hop Dethrones Rock As America’s Most Popular Genre Of Music

July 18, 2017 7:24 PM
Filed Under: hip hop, Rock

After decades on top, rock is no longer the most consumed genre by the American public. According to a new study from Nielsen, the combined genre of Hip-Hop/R&B has taken the #1 spot for the first time.

kendrick lamar 2 by maria ives Hip Hop Dethrones Rock As Americas Most Popular Genre Of Music

Kendrick Lamar (Maria Ives for Radio.com)

Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” is the top selling album of the year so far while Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” is the most streamed song of 2017 (Migos “Bad & Boujee” is #2 & Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” is #3)

The report states that Hip-Hop/R&B accounts for 25.1% of all music consumption in the America while rock music accounts for 23%. Rock, however, has a big lead in percentage of total album sales with 40%. Though it should be noted that traditional album sales continue to dwindle so that isn’t all that indicative of how the majority of Americans are consuming music.

Hip-Hop/R&B is responsible for 29% of all on-demand streams in the U.S. and that number is growing. Almost all of 2017’s most streamed songs so far are hip-hop songs.

For more, head to Forbes.

 

