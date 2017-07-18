Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 3.16.16

July 18, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: cancelled TV shows, Ed Sheeran, Golden State Warriors, Half-Off Podcast, Kevin Klein Live, Podcast, R. Kelly, Rick and Morty, Rosanne, sarah chalke, Scrubs

Today’s Kevin Klein Live had the show doing a draft, but this time with real stakes on the line. The draft this time revolved around television shows that the guys thought would come back on the air after being gone for several years, like Fuller House and Rosanne. Each show member had their picks and put $20 down on each draft pick. It’s fair to say that Twinkie has far too much faith in the Baywatch to gain a following and Dead Eyes is clearly letting his personal interests reflect his picks with the show Guts. The full list of draft picks is available to see below.

retro tv draft Kevin Klein Live: Half Off Podcast 3.16.16

Plus, the Golden State Warriors Dance Team stopped by to talk about their upcoming try outs and to bring by the Warriors’ championship trophy for the show to see in person. Kevin Klein Live also asked them for their expert advice to judge the first ever Kevin Klein Live dance competition, where each of them had 15 seconds to whip out their best dance moves to songs of their choosing. Somehow though, Useless Weirdo’s song seemed to have been lost in the shuffle. What’s a coincidence, eh?

Also on today’s podcast:

  • Is It Creepy looks at age difference in relationships, with a target pointed directly at Kevin on this subject
  • Sarah Chalke calls in to talk Rick and Morty, her connection to the Rosanne reboot, and gives her take on possible draft choices
  • Ed Sheeran pokes his annoying ginger head into more television shows aside from Game of Thrones & The Simpsons
  • And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes

More from Kevin Klein Live
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live