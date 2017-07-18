Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 3.16.16

Today’s Kevin Klein Live had the show doing a draft, but this time with real stakes on the line. The draft this time revolved around television shows that the guys thought would come back on the air after being gone for several years, like Fuller House and Rosanne. Each show member had their picks and put $20 down on each draft pick. It’s fair to say that Twinkie has far too much faith in the Baywatch to gain a following and Dead Eyes is clearly letting his personal interests reflect his picks with the show Guts. The full list of draft picks is available to see below.

Plus, the Golden State Warriors Dance Team stopped by to talk about their upcoming try outs and to bring by the Warriors’ championship trophy for the show to see in person. Kevin Klein Live also asked them for their expert advice to judge the first ever Kevin Klein Live dance competition, where each of them had 15 seconds to whip out their best dance moves to songs of their choosing. Somehow though, Useless Weirdo’s song seemed to have been lost in the shuffle. What’s a coincidence, eh?

Also on today’s podcast:

Is It Creepy looks at age difference in relationships, with a target pointed directly at Kevin on this subject

Sarah Chalke calls in to talk Rick and Morty, her connection to the Rosanne reboot, and gives her take on possible draft choices

Ed Sheeran pokes his annoying ginger head into more television shows aside from Game of Thrones & The Simpsons

And more!

