Live Nation Vouchers Are Back; Here’s The Shows You Can Get Into

You might recall the Schlessinger Vs. Ticketmaster lawsuit that was filed back in 2003 over certain processing fees. Ticketmaster settled the case in 2013 and has had to issue vouchers to customers who bought tickets between October 21, 1999 & February 27, 2013 (the “class” period). What that means is over the past few years Ticketmaster/Live Nation have given us voucher eligible events for us to redeem our credits. They have just released 2017’s eligible shows.

What you need to do is login to your Live Nation account to see what you have available to you.

Once logged in go here to see which shows you can use your vouchers for.

For instance, here’s the shows at Shoreline you can use them on:

July 21: Counting Crows & Matchbow Twenty

July 28: Avenged Sevenfold & A Day To Remember

August 16: LIVE105 presents: Incubus & Jimmy Eat World

August 19: The Comedy Get Down (George Lopez, Cedric The Entertainer, & more)

September 3: Nickelback & Daughtry

September 17: Jim Gaffigan

September 27: Sublime With Rome & The Offspring

For more info head to Livenation.com.