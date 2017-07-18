Man Steals GoCar; Leads SFPD On Slow-Speed Chase

Customers who rented one of those little GoCar’s on Tuesday morning at the intersection of Mason & O’Farrell in San Francisco were in for a bit of a shock. While they were putting on their helmets a man jumped into the recently rented vehicle and swiftly drove off.
After a brief quarter-mile chase the man was surrounded by police both on bikes and patrol cars and surrendered.
The GoCar’s top out at a speed if 40MPH so the suspect didn’t stand much of a chance of getting away.
The scene was described as comical by witnesses, even leaving the cops laughing.
For more on the story head to SF Gate.