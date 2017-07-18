Nine Inch Nails Release New Track ‘This Is Not The Place’

Nine Inch Nails have released a new track titled “This Is Not The Place.”

The cut is the latest from their forthcoming EP Add Violence, which will be released this Friday, July 21. The EP is the second in a planned trilogy of new releases.

Trent Reznor’s haunting vocals come in at about the midway point of the dark atmospheric track. Hardcore fans will note that the packet of pills on the desk may continue an existing NIN storyline.

Check out “This Is Not The Place” below.