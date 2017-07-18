Ocean Beach Sunset Silent Disco This Friday Night

A popular event returns to San Francisco’s Ocean Beach this Friday night. Outdoor Yoga SF’s Silent Disco & Yoga party.
Past events have sold out and this was is reportedly close to it as well. Tickets cost $24 each if you’re going with a group of 4 or more, and $29 individually. All proceeds go to the Do It For The Love Foundation. A non-profit co-founded by Michael Franti & Sara Aaah Franti that brings people living with life-threatening illnesses, children with severe challenges, and wounded veterans to live concerts.
Purchase tickets at EventBrite.
Here’s the schedule for the evening:
happenings:
5:30pm : Groovin’ begins.
6pm – 7pm : Silent disco yoga with Franti beats!
7pm – 8:45pm : Silent Disco Dance Party
7:15pm – 7:45 : Pop Dance class with Walker Fisher (AHmazing dance teacher to lead you in groovy moves for your evening)
Walker is a Bay Area native with dance roots in hip hop, jazz and butoh. His movement celebrates human expression at the intersection of the mind + body.
Silent Disco Groove Sesh!
We will have headphones offered to everyone, with three channels playing different music by live DJ’s. SO FUN!
channel 1 :: DJ Zach :: disco + deep house beats
channel 2 :: pop remixes // 90s hip hop // rock classics remixed by our community
channel 3 :: DJ Galexy :: full groove, seductive deep house Burningman beats
*All activities- yoga + dance are optional. DJs will be playing all night. You can participate in any part of the evening.
