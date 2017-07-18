Taco Bell Admits They Began Serving Alcohol Because Customers Were Drinking Anyway

Back in 2015, Taco Bell opened their first Cantina location in Chicago and people went nuts over the fact that they could get drinks like their twisted freezes instead of pouring vodka into their Baja Blast Mountain Dew.

The Las Vegas one has become an online sensation with its elaborate setup and, of course, weddings.

A post shared by Dan Ryckert (@danryckert) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

We have a cantina location on Durant Ave. in Berkeley as well, where we know you can at least get beers on tap.

Pretty sure the “Cantina” location over on 3rd St. in San Francisco is still without their liquor license so that’s just a newer-looking Taco Bell.

Anyway, this month Business Insider spoke with Taco Bell COO Mike Grams about the brand’s introduction of alcohol to which he replied:

“People would come through on drive-thru and say, ‘could you please leave a little off the top,’ and we’d know exactly what they meant.”

So Taco Bell just decided to cut out the middle man and have alcohol available at 7 cantina locations so far with 4 more opening before the end of 2017.

not your ordinary Taco Bell #tacobelllv A post shared by Nicki Borromeo (@nickiborromeo) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Taco Bell’s COO also made it clear the brand won’t be turning into a full on bar anytime soon. They won’t be doing shots, or anything like that, but hopefully we get more of those new locations here in the Bay Area.