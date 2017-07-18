Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Totino’s Unveils Pizza Rolls Filled With Bacon And Mac ‘N Cheese

July 18, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Bacon, Totino's Pizza Rolls

It’s that time of year when kids are off for summer break and poppin’ frozen food into the microwave for lunch and now, before they head back to school, they’ve got a game charger in the frozen food section. Totino’s have released a new bacon & mac & cheese-filled version of their pizza rolls.

It’s the brand’s first new flavor for 2017 and they’ve started hitting stores this week. They’ll be more widely available by October.

Go grab some, throw in the microwave (or conventional oven if you’re fancy) and burn the roof of your mouth on these new ones.

