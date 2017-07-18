Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

WATCH: James Franco Is Tommy Wiseau In ‘The Disaster Artist’

July 18, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: Dave Franco, James Franco, Seth Rogen

Tommy Wiseau is infamous for creating The Room, widely known as the worst film ever made.

Franco portrays director/actor Tommy Wiseau with his brother Dave Franco portraying actor Greg Sestero, whose memoir the film is based. The Disaster Artist cast is rounded out by Seth Rogen, Paul Scheer, Hannibal Buress, and Jason Mantzoukas.

The film first premiered to acclaim at the SXSW Film Festival in the spring but will hit theaters on December 1.

 

The film first premiered to acclaim at the SXSW Film Festival in the spring but will hit theaters on December 1.

 

