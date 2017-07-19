Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Food Via A New Music Project

Many of us were hopeful for free Chipotle in lieu of the recent problem at a store in Virginia where customers fell ill. We ended up with free burrito coupons last time…and that’s sort of what we’re getting now, or maybe it’s just a coincidence that this announcement coincides with their latest issue.

We collaborated with @RZA to turn your favorite Chipotle order into a symphony of flavor. Get a taste: https://t.co/JOPjYfIcwT pic.twitter.com/iVXYUQRRUN — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 19, 2017

Chipotle has collaborated with RZA (Wu-Tang Clan) for this promotion where you head to savorwavs.com, and choose your ingredients.

Once you compile your ingredients your meal is wrapped up and you are presented with a song and a buy-one-get-one-free coupon after completing your contact info. It’s good for tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, etc…

every time people get sick from Chipotle they have a bogo pic.twitter.com/twOAWFTuAc — bri. (@_MadameBee) July 19, 2017

The coupon expires on August 31.