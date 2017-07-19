Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Food Via A New Music Project

Many of us were hopeful for free Chipotle in lieu of the recent problem at a store in Virginia where customers fell ill. We ended up with free burrito coupons last time…and that’s sort of what we’re getting now, or maybe it’s just a coincidence that this announcement coincides with their latest issue.
Chipotle has collaborated with RZA (Wu-Tang Clan) for this promotion where you head to savorwavs.com, and choose your ingredients.
Once you compile your ingredients your meal is wrapped up and you are presented with a song and a buy-one-get-one-free coupon after completing your contact info. It’s good for tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, etc…
The coupon expires on August 31.