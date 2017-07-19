Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Emo Nite Returns To San Francisco On Tuesday

July 19, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: Emo Nite, San Francisco

The traveling club night, Emo Nite, returns to San Francisco for what’s gotta be like the 3rd or 4th time this year on Tuesday July 25 at Rickshaw Stop.

A post shared by Emo Nite (@emonitela) on

The 21+ event is great if you’re down to singalong to your favorite mid-2000s emo anthems on a weeknight. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance here.

Not familiar with Emo Nite? It started as a weekly party in Los Angeles a few years ago and has grown so popular that they do nights at clubs around the country. It’s a dance party/singalong to all your favorite emo jams.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live