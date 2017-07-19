Emo Nite Returns To San Francisco On Tuesday

The traveling club night, Emo Nite, returns to San Francisco for what’s gotta be like the 3rd or 4th time this year on Tuesday July 25 at Rickshaw Stop.

The 21+ event is great if you’re down to singalong to your favorite mid-2000s emo anthems on a weeknight. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance here.

Not familiar with Emo Nite? It started as a weekly party in Los Angeles a few years ago and has grown so popular that they do nights at clubs around the country. It’s a dance party/singalong to all your favorite emo jams.