This Saturday, July 22, the Lake Merritt Boating Center wants to help you “Splash Into Summer” (even though it’s late July) by offering free boat rentals from 1 PM – 3 PM.

Celebrate National Recreation & Parks month by taking a paddle boat, kayak, canoe, row boat, or sail boat out on the lake for a complimentary half-hour.

For more information head to FunCheapSF, or call (510)-238-2196.