Fremont Named America’s ‘Least-Stressed’ City For 2017

Earlier this year, Wallethub named Fremont the Happiest Place To Live In America for 2017. So, it comes as no surprise that their study they published this week also revealed that Fremont is the “least-stressed” city in the country. Ranking 150/150 on their most-stressed American cities report.

How did it earn that distinction? Despite having the 14th worst “work-stress” rank Fremont scored at, or near the top when it comes to financial stress, family stress, and health & safety stress.

Central Park is starting to bloom! A break in the rain has let spring begin to peak out around #LakeElizabeth.

Fremont had the lowest divorce rate of the 150 cities in the study (San Jose had the third lowest).

San Jose & Santa Rosa also scored well (the 13th & 17th least-stressed). Meanwhile, for souther California San Bernardino scored as the 7th most-stressed city in the country and Los Angeles came in at #36.

For the full rundown of the scores and methodology of the study head to Wallethub.