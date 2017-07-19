Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 07.19.17

There’s seems to be a plethora of life hacks and pro tips on everything in today’s world, or so it would seem. Kevin Klein Live debuted a new segment today calling Hacking Off, where the show looked at problems that you may face and need to know the proper protocol or tactic on what to do in that situation. The first issue addressed was what to do when you run into someone in public that you think you may recognize, but you can’t lock down where exactly. The standard question of, “do I know you from somewhere?” was immediately shot down by Ally as being too close to flirting, but luckily the brain trust and the listeners made sure to get everyone on the right track.

Plus, with today being Wednesday, the most magical day of the week according to Kevin and Ally, it was necessary to hear from the beloved Mrs. Wednesday. This Wednesday brought the show a special treat where Kevin and Ally were able to dig into the deep secrets of Mrs. Wednesday’s past, from the last place that she had sex in public to what was the reason for the last time she had to run from the police. All these secrets and more in today’s Kevin Klein Live.

Also on today’s podcast:

Zachary Levi calls in to get us ready for Comic Con and to answer the buring question if Comic Con is cool with blackface

Breaking down the betting odds on what could happen with OJ Simpson’s parole hearing tomorrow

Midweek Middle Fingers from the Bay Area to the things that deserve the gift of The Bird

And more!

