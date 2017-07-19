Marshawn Lynch Saves East Bay Soul Food Restaurant From Closing

Marshawn Lynch has had himself quite the offseason. Returning to the Bay Area to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders, hosting an impromptu bike ride through the streets of Oakland, giving kids in the community free tickets to Raging Waters in San Jose, and now he’s keeping a popular soul food restaurant in Emeryville from shutting down.

After 79-year old Cassie Nickerson decided to retire after 50 years of serving soul food at Scend’s on the Oakland-Emeryville border it seemed the place was going to shut down. Until Beast Mode himself stepped in to buy the restaurant. A young Lynch used to buy food from Nickerson when she operated a catering business out of her East Bay apartment so the two go way back.

Marshawn will take over as the owner of Scend’s starting in August and plans are to keep the menu the way it’s been for years.

