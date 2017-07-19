Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Modest Mouse Frontman Isaac Brock Is Opening His Own Bar

July 19, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Modest Mouse, Portland

As Modest Mouse continues to tour in support of 2015’s “Strangers To Ourselves” the band’s frontman, Isaac Brock, is prepping for another venture where he lives. The singer has signed a lease to open a new bar in Portland, Oregon.

According to Matt Brown, the bar owner he’s teamed with for the project, Brock would like to call the new bar “Glory Hole,” but the actual name is yet to be decided on.

The atmosphere and decor of the place will come entirely from the mind of the Modest Mouse frontman. It’s expected to be “weird, ethereal, otherworldly, and a little jokey.”

No word on if there will be Modest Mouse-themed cocktails, but if there are we’ll try the “Spitting Venom” & “Ocean Breathes Salty”.

For more head to Willamette Week.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live