Modest Mouse Frontman Isaac Brock Is Opening His Own Bar

As Modest Mouse continues to tour in support of 2015’s “Strangers To Ourselves” the band’s frontman, Isaac Brock, is prepping for another venture where he lives. The singer has signed a lease to open a new bar in Portland, Oregon.

Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock just signed a lease on a Northeast Portland bar.https://t.co/6Z81p0c9vJ pic.twitter.com/ycdoL42UtK — Willamette Week ⛺️ (@wweek) July 15, 2017

According to Matt Brown, the bar owner he’s teamed with for the project, Brock would like to call the new bar “Glory Hole,” but the actual name is yet to be decided on.

The atmosphere and decor of the place will come entirely from the mind of the Modest Mouse frontman. It’s expected to be “weird, ethereal, otherworldly, and a little jokey.”

No word on if there will be Modest Mouse-themed cocktails, but if there are we’ll try the “Spitting Venom” & “Ocean Breathes Salty”.

