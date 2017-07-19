San Francisco Giants To Sign Pablo Sandoval To Minor League Deal

After being cut by the Boston red Sox earlier this week, former San Francisco Giants third baseman and member of the 2010, 2012, and 2014 World Series championship teams is signing a minor league deal with his old team.

sources close to the SFGiants: team will sign sandoval when he's free — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 20, 2017

plan is for sandoval to start with sacramento, then get to giants — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 20, 2017

CSN Bay Area & the San Jose Mercury News are also reporting that a deal is happening.

Sandoval was atrocious for Boston after signing a 5 year, $95 million contract in 2014. he also notably slandered his former team after leaving the Bay Area.

Sandoval will start out on the Sacramento River Cats and attempt to work his way back up to the Giants roster.