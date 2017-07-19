Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

San Francisco Giants To Sign Pablo Sandoval To Minor League Deal

July 19, 2017 6:25 PM
After being cut by the Boston red Sox earlier this week, former San Francisco Giants third baseman and member of the 2010, 2012, and 2014 World Series championship teams is signing a minor league deal with his old team.

CSN Bay Area & the San Jose Mercury News are also reporting that a deal is happening.

Sandoval was atrocious for Boston after signing a 5 year, $95 million contract in 2014. he also notably slandered his former team after leaving the Bay Area.

Sandoval will start out on the Sacramento River Cats and attempt to work his way back up to the Giants roster.

