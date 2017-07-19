SF’s Conservatory Of Flowers Launches Botanicals And Brews

The San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers was already cool, but now they’re lighting up in psychedelic colors every night, hosting a monthly murder mystery adventure, and now the third Friday of every month for the rest of 2017 their Victorian greenhouse will turn into an ‘electric beer garden’ that hosts local breweries.

ELECTRIC BEER GARDEN IN ONE WEEK! Ticket link in profile, join us! @fortpointbeer #botanicalsandbrews #sanfrancisco #fridaynight #somethingnew A post shared by SF Conservatory of Flowers (@conservatoryofflowers) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

Here’s a rundown of how each evening will go:

The evening commences in the Conservatory as guests meander our verdant, humid pathways with a craft brew in hand. We continue outside on the Palm Terrace as day turns to night and the Conservatory of Flowers becomes a blank canvas for Photosynthesis – an artistic collaboration between Obscura, Illuminate (instigators of the Bay Lights), and the Conservatory of Flowers. Enjoy electric luminosity, great music, curated food trucks and full bar service hosted by Barbary Coast Catering. Electric apparel is encouraged! – Conservatory of Flowers

And the schedule of brewers is as follows:

July 21 – Fort Point Beer Company

August 18 – Ale Industries

September 15 – Barrel Head Brewhouse

October 20 – Drake’s Brewing Co.

November 17 – Black Sands Brewery

December 15 – TBA

All events go from 6:30 PM – 11:30 PM & cost between $22.50-$25. To register for each event and learn more head to Conservatoryofflowers.org.