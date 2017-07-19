Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Steve from ‘Stranger Things’ Is In A Band And They’ll Be In SF Next Week

July 19, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Post Animal, San Francisco

NO DEMOGORGONS ALLOWED!

Next Thursday, July 27th, Joe Keery and his band Post Animal will be at Brick & Mortar in SF. Doors are at 8, show at 9.

Tickets are only $10 in advance! Get them here. 

Check out more tunes here.

 

More from Danica
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live